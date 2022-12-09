Congress leaders, PM Modi greet Sonia Gandhi on birthday, Kharge hails her 'indomitable spirit'

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomizes sacrifice, courage & dedication.Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration."



Several top Congress leaders including party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Shashi Tharoor, wished the former party chief on her birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday.



Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

With PTI inputs