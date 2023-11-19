Congress leaders remember Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Top Congress leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 106th birth anniversary. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi were among those who offered floral tributes at Shakti Sthal, the memorial of the former prime minister.

Sharing his childhood picture with Indira Gandhi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "For India, a people's leader, Prime Minister. For me, my grandmother, my teacher. The values taught by you of dedication to the country and people are the strength of my every step, the strength of my thinking!" Gandhi said in the post in Hindi.