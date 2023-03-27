Congress-led oppn members protest outside Parliament, seek probe in Adani matter

Reacting to the opposition's protests, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: "Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. They don't obey court's order. Why are they creating this drama now? He can never be Savarkar as Savarkar never went on a foreign tour for six months."



Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday said in a press conference that he was not afraid of any punitive action and he will never apologise, as he could never be Savarkar.



BJP had sought his apology for his remarks on democracy, which he had made in London.



Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was terminated on March 24 after he was convicted in a defamation case.