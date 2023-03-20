Cong-led oppn protests continue in Kerala Assembly

Normal proceedings in the House have been stalled since March 15, and the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said things have reached a point of no return because of the attitude of Vijayan.



"False cases have been registered against seven of our legislators, including two women. This is being done by the Chief Minister to escape from answering crucial questions that's pointed towards him. He is doing just the same thing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing. We all saw how police reached the house of Rahul Gandhi. The same thing is happening here too," said Satheesan.



In the past two days that the Assembly functioned, the day's proceedings got over in 15 and nine minutes, and on Monday, Satheesan said they were expecting some sort of discussion to end the impasse, but nothing has taken place.