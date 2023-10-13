Congress-led UDF demands Vizhinjam Port be named after Chandy

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Friday demanded that the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport in the capital district be named after two-time Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, as it was due to his determination that the dream project of Kerala took shape.

UDF convener MM Hassan said Chandy stood firm when the decision was taken despite numerous roadblocks against the project put up by the then Opposition CPI(M)-led LDF.

“So it’s only apt to name the port after Chandy as he had strong conviction what the Vizhinjam Port, when it becomes a reality, would benefit Kerala,” said Hassan.

He went on to add that the Port Minister during Chandy’s time was K.Babu, who is a Congress legislator at present. He said that Babu also worked hard to ensure that nothing could prevent the project from going forward.