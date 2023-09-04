Manipur forgotten by PM Modi amid G20 hype: Jairam Ramesh

In yet another dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "drum beaters obsessed with G20 summit", the Congress on Monday said that Manipur has been forgotten.

In a lengthy post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "While the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters are obsessed with G20, four months after ethnic violence broke out on 3 May, Manipur lies forgotten by the Modi government.

"The Chief Minister has ensured that the Manipuri society is more divided today than ever before. The union home minister has failed to put an end to the violence and ensure the recovery of arms and ammunition. Instead, many more armed groups have entered the conflict.