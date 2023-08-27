Congress' Milind Deora hails INDIA alliance, says 'best example' of it's in Maharashtra

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday said seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls among alliance partners is more or less finalised in many states with only a few states requiring more time.

Deora, who is closely involved in the organising of the meeting, hailed the "evolving chemistry" between Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners and said the best example of that was in Maharashtra.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on August 31-September 1, the Congress leader from Maharashtra also asserted that there are "no problems" within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction).