Congress' 'mohabbat ki dukaan' video as online battle for 2024 hots up

The online battle for the 2024 general elections hotted up on Tuesday with the Congress releasing an animated video, showing the ruling BJP deploying divisive tactics and Rahul Gandhi taking down a 'nafrat ka bazaar' and replacing it with a 'mohabbat ki dukaan'.

The Congress' video, which portrays Gandhi as a uniting factor through his cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra, comes months after the BJP released a short animated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi marching ahead in his mission to serve various sections of society and firmly on course to make India a five-trillion dollar economy.

In the 1:43 minutes video posted on the Congress' official Twitter handle, an animated character of Prime Minister Modi is seen driving a chariot with democracy, media and bureaucracy enchained on top of the vehicle.

The video also shows an animated character of Home Minister Amit Shah trying to drive a wedge between a Hindu and Muslim person with Rahul Gandhi making an entry and uniting the persons of the two communities.