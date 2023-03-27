Congress MPs to wear black clothes in parliament to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Intensifying its protest against the Modi government over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Congress MPs will attend the proceedings wearing black clothes on Monday.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group. Now, with the disqualification of Rahul after he was convicted by a Gujarat court in a defamation case, the parliament session is expected to be stormy.

The opposition leaders will meet on Monday in the Rajya Sabha LoP's chamber to discuss the strategy to be adopted on the floor of the house, ANI reported.

Both the upper house and the lower house have witnessed a logjam in the first two weeks of the second part of the budget session, with the members from the Treasury benches trying to stonewall the opposition charges and demanding an apology from Rahul for the remarks he had made in London.

On Sunday, the Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country over Rahul's disqualification, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of "trying to silence" a "martyr's son" for raising the voice of people.