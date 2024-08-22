Congress-NC come together for Jammu-Kashmir Assembly polls

In a significant political development, two major INDIA bloc parties — the Congress and the National Conference (NC) — have announced an alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

The alliance, covering all 90 Assembly seats, was formalised after a high-level meeting between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and NC leader Farooq Abdullah at the latter's Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

The two parties had previously joined forces in the Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc. However, the alliance faced setbacks, with Congress losing both seats in Jammu, and the NC losing one of the three seats it contested in the Kashmir valley.

NC president Farooq Abdullah confirmed that the paperwork would be finalised by tonight, and the Congress, NC, and CPI(M) would work together to contest the elections. He emphasised, "We are hopeful that statehood will be returned. No doors are closed for anyone."

The Jammu and Kashmir elections, set to be held in three phases on 18 and 25 September and 1 October, with votes to be counted on 4 October, mark a crucial moment in the state's political history.

This will be the first election in the Union Territory since its statehood was revoked in August 2019. Media reported that Congress wants to contest 12 seats in the Kashmir valley, while offering 12 to NC in the Jammu division.