Congress nominates Jeby Mather as its Rajya Sabha member from Kerala

Currently, Mather is an AICC member and also the state president of the Mahila Congress in Kerala. Her grandfather T.O.Bava was a former state president of the party, while her father was a former treasurer of the state party unit.



Incidentally, Muslim population in Kerala accounts for 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population. It is second in the list after the Hindu population (54 per cent), while the Christian community comprises 18 per cent of it.



In Kerala, the prominent Indian Union Muslim League is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led opposition, while in the ruling CPI-M led Left there is the Indian National League and the National Secular Conference which has one legislator each and there are three Muslim legislators who won as independent candidates of the Left.