Congress not mode of business for me, will not leave for greener pastures: T S Singhdeo

Amid reports of his being disgruntled, Chhattisgarh minister T S Singhdeo on Wednesday said the Congress has always been a path for him to serve the people and not a "mode of business" and asserted that "no way" he would leave this path for "greener pastures".



Singhdeo's remarks came days after a purported audio clip went viral in which he is telling agitating daily wage employees over phone that he himself is on the margins and cannot do much for them.



Tagging a video of his remarks to a TV channel that he would never crossover to the BJP even if he is offered the post of prime minister, Singhdeo said on Twitter, "I don't see Congress as a mode of business or trade. The party has always been a path for me to serve the people. The path of truth and service has never been easy for anyone. It is full of hurdles and difficulties."