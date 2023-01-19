Congress opposes Centre's new IT rules draft, dubs it 'censorship'

This, the Congress leader said, "essentially means that PIB's Fact Checking Unit has become a judge in taking down content which might not suit Modi government's image. Even the Editors Guild of India, on Wednesday, released a statement showing 'deep concern' about this sly insertion in the Rules. Objecting to the words, 'in respect of any business of the Central Government', they said that 'this will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold the government accountable' ".



He said the Congress has in the past raised several questions about the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 202, which have forgotten all the safeguards and protections accorded to social media by the landmark Shreya Singhal case. This new addition to the already dire, drastic, and draconian rules have added one more layer of dictatorial power to crush the vibrant culture of discourse, deliberation and dissent in India.