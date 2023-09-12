Congress opposes lowering of import duty on American apples

The Congress on Tuesday opposed the lowering of import duty on American apples, claiming it would prove detrimental to apple growers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a "gift" to the United States by reducing the import duty while doing injustice to farmers of the country engaged in apple cultivation.

"What happened to the slogan of 'vocal for local'? Why is the prime minister trying to please the Americans by offering concessions?" Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

She demanded an immediate withdrawal of the reported order to reduce import duty on American apples, saying it would destroy the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.