Congress, opposition parties step up demand for voter turnout numbers

The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over the big difference between real-time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and said voters are worried over the "strange goings on" in the poll body.

Congress leader and head of its media and publicity department Pawan Khera claimed the difference is around 1.7 crore votes, and termed it as unprecedented.

"Voters are worried about the strange goings on in the Election Commission through the four phases of voting. First, the Election Commission takes 10-11 days to bring out the final figure of voting and then the difference between real time data and final figure turns out to be 1.7 crore votes. This is truly unprecedented," Khera said on X. "Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying."

Congress general-secretary (organisation) Jairam Ramesh said, "This difference of 1.07 crore overall translates into an increase of 28,000 in each LS seat. This is HUGE. The discrepancy is maximum in states where BJP is expected to lose seats heavily. What is happening?"