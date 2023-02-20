Congress, other Oppn parties must adopt give-and-take, humility for unity to take on BJP in 2024: Chidambaram

All parties, including the Congress, must approach the task of forging opposition unity for the 2024 general elections with a spirit of give-and-take and humility, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Monday, urging everyone to discard their state-level lens and wear an all-India one for the polls.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chidambaram said an objective analysis of the political situation will lead to the conclusion that the Congress has to be the pole around which opposition unity in the Lok Sabha elections can be built.

Asked if the Congress has to be the fulcrum of any Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections, he said there is a growing realisation that opposition parties must forge a united front in order to take on the BJP.