Congress pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Saturday remembered Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary and underlined the country's achievements during his tenure as the Prime Minister.



Recalling him as a visionary, Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement, "His single term as Prime Minister will be remembered for numerous landmark and far-reaching achievements of which six stand out for his personal drive, commitment and leadership."



He said Rajiv Gandhi deepened the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India. He ushered in the country into the computer, telecom and software development era. "He launched technology missions for addressing societal challenges that have, for example, made India a world-leader in vaccine production and made the country polio-free," Ramesh said in a statement.



Second, he led the way personally in ensuring that Panchayats and Nagarpalikas were accorded Constitutional status with one-third reservation for women and emerged as effective institutions of self-government. The fact that there are now 14 lakh women elected to such institutions is a tribute to his determination, the veteran leader said.



Besides, he crafted accords that brought peace and development back to troubled regions of the country like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Darjeeling.