Congress pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tribute to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing his contribution in uniting the country.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a lawyer and emerged as a leading Congress leader and associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence struggle.

As the first home minister of Independent India, he is credited with uniting hundreds of princely states into the Union with his mix of persuasion and firmness.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Tributes to the man who united the entire country, the iron man of India, the country's first deputy prime minister, former Congress president and our source of inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary."