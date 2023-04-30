Congress pins its hopes on Rahul's unprecedented Lingayat outreach

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken everyone by surprise by reaching out to the Lingayat community in an unprecedented manner ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. However, the question in political circles often asked is, whether he will be able to tilt the Lingayat vote bank towards the Congress and bring it to power?



Why so much of emphasis is laid on his outreach? Why is the BJP stung by his outreach and charges by Lingayat leaders former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi? Why is Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other national leaders Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan reaching out to even towns to ensure the BJP sails through these polls?



Speaking to IANS, B. Samilulla, a senior journalist and political analyst, explained that it is all about getting a 5 per cent vote swing for the Congress in Karnataka.