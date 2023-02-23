National

Congress Plenary Live: SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera till Feb 28

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac

Congress Plenary Live: SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera till Feb 28
user

NH Digital

23 Feb 2023, 4:04 PM

SC directs Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera, agrees to clubbing of FIRs against Pawan Khera.

23 Feb 2023, 3:37 PM

Senior Advocate AS Singhvi seeks interim relief for Pawan Khera.

23 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM

"It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight," says Pawan Khera after Assam Police arrests him.


23 Feb 2023, 3:05 PM

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea related to the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera at 3pm.

23 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM

"Are PM & HM unaware of this incident? India’s condition worsening day by day. Democracy is in danger, laws have gone for a toss. They (BJP) blame Indira Gandhi for emergency but what they’re doing is worse than emergency," asks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after Pawan Khera's arrest. 


23 Feb 2023, 3:10 PM

"Has India become a banana republic?" asks Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal after Pawan Khera deplaning row.

23 Feb 2023, 2:09 PM

"Petty, BJP Scared": Bhupesh Baghel has said on Pawan Khera's arrest


23 Feb 2023, 1:50 PM

Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi calls Khera's arrest against law, constitution

23 Feb 2023, 1:41 PM

Pawan Khera has been arrested by Delhi Police, says Supriya Shrinate


23 Feb 2023, 1:41 PM

Pawan Khera, Surjewala detained by police

23 Feb 2023, 1:36 PM

Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x