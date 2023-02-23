Congress Plenary Live: SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera till Feb 28
Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac
23 Feb 2023, 4:04 PM
SC directs Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera, agrees to clubbing of FIRs against Pawan Khera.
23 Feb 2023, 3:37 PM
Senior Advocate AS Singhvi seeks interim relief for Pawan Khera.
23 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM
"It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight," says Pawan Khera after Assam Police arrests him.
23 Feb 2023, 3:05 PM
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea related to the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera at 3pm.
23 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM
"Are PM & HM unaware of this incident? India’s condition worsening day by day. Democracy is in danger, laws have gone for a toss. They (BJP) blame Indira Gandhi for emergency but what they’re doing is worse than emergency," asks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after Pawan Khera's arrest.
23 Feb 2023, 3:10 PM
"Has India become a banana republic?" asks Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal after Pawan Khera deplaning row.
23 Feb 2023, 2:09 PM
"Petty, BJP Scared": Bhupesh Baghel has said on Pawan Khera's arrest
23 Feb 2023, 1:50 PM
Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi calls Khera's arrest against law, constitution
23 Feb 2023, 1:41 PM
Pawan Khera has been arrested by Delhi Police, says Supriya Shrinate
23 Feb 2023, 1:41 PM
Pawan Khera, Surjewala detained by police
23 Feb 2023, 1:36 PM
Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.
