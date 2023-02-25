Congress Plenary Session Live: "We must fight this regime with boldness and vigour," Sonia Gandhi says
Kharge proposes a 3S formula to resist this government -- service, struggle and sacrifice
25 Feb 2023, 12:40 PM
"We must fight this regime with boldness and vigour," Sonia Gandhi adds.
25 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM
"The Congress is not just a party, it's a vehicle of our people's dreams," says Sonia Gandhi.
25 Feb 2023, 12:32 PM
CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi delivers her address.
25 Feb 2023, 11:57 AM
Kharge criticises the Prime Minister for saying China did not invade India. He also criticises the foreign minister for saying China is a much bigger economy than India.
25 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM
"Unemployment is rampant. MSMEs have been destroyed. Farmers are not being given the right price for their crop. ED, CBI, etc. are being misused," Kharge says in his presidential address.
25 Feb 2023, 11:41 AM
The government has curtailed the freedoms and rights of the people of India. India is going through one of its toughest periods," Kharge says in his address
25 Feb 2023, 11:30 AM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge delivers presidential address
25 Feb 2023, 11:08 AM
Chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel delivers welcome address.
25 Feb 2023, 10:59 AM
General Secretary of AICC KC Venugopal reads the agenda of the plenary session.
25 Feb 2023, 10:29 AM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge started today's session by hoisting the national flag in the presence of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
25 Feb 2023, 10:18 AM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders in Raipur, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.
