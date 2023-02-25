Look forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in 2024 LS polls: Cong president Kharge

"We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government," he said.



In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, Kharge said the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is "anti-poor" as they are attempting to destroy democracy, as he called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.



He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the one who calls himself "pradhan sevak" is serving the interests of his "friends".



In his address at the party's plenary session, Kharge alleged that there is a "conspiracy to destroy democracy" in India, but the Congress is working to unite everyone.



He also hit out at the BJP-led Centre for steps such as demonetisation, GST rollout and a "continued assault on constitutional values."