Congress president Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

"Adorable," said several Twitter users about the picture. And the photo soon became viral on various social media platforms.



Sonia Gandhi's presence appeared to galvanise those participating in the yatra and bystanders alike with security personnel having a tough time taming the crowds that jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.



This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted Covid twice and was also hospitalised.



As she tweaked her programme schedule to stay with the yatris for two hours as against the 30 minutes planned earlier, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi walked with @RahulGandhi & padayatris between Jakkanahalli & Karadya in Mandya district. Her programme was for only 30 mins. She stayed with #BharatJodoYatra for two hours, energised by support of people of Karnataka & in turn strengthening our resolve."





Her daughter and Congress general secretary Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra today. The whole country will be United and will move forward strongly."





The Karnataka Congress also hailed her and tweeted, "Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march."





Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted a video where Rahul is seen prodding his mother to return to the vehicle, even when the latter appears eager to continue walking.



"A concerned son, before anything else. That's why I respect Rahul Gandhi because a mother has to be loved and cared for - sometimes despite her resistance," Shrinate captioned the video.



The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.



The yatra has so far covered 600 km across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.



The Congress seeks to "combat the divisive forces of the BJP-led Central government" through the yatra.

