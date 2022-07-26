Congress President Sonia Gandhi to join ED probe today
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe in connection with National Herald case at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe in connection with National Herald case at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, she will be questioned by a team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma.
On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 26 Jul 2022, 9:10 AM
Most Popular