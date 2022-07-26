National

Congress President Sonia Gandhi to join ED probe today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe in connection with National Herald case at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday

NH Photo by Vipin
IANS

On Tuesday, she will be questioned by a team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma.


On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

Published: 26 Jul 2022, 9:10 AM
