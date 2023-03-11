Congress promises re-survey of all lands in Telangana

The Congress party on Friday has announced that it would re-survey all the lands within two years after the party comes to power in Telangana.



Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, while attending a programme organised to distribute 'Congress Guarantee Cards' in Sultanpur of state's Karimnagar district, said that the party would bring 'one patta one record" concept. He also said that the party would abolish 125 Acts and 30,000 government orders in connection with land records.



The Congress leader further said the party would set up land tribunals in all 33 districts. "This would be done to rectify the blunders committed by Dharani portal," he said.