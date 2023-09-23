Congress questions Kerala CM over JD(S) alliance

Congress on Saturday asked the Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) why they are not ousting ally JD (S) from their Front after its national leadership become an ally of NDA which is led by BJP.

“On one hand they say they are against BJP and on the other hand they ally with JD(S) in Kerala. They even have a cabinet minister from JD(S). This is how CPI-M works,” said V. D. Satheesan.

“CPI-M has expressed reservation in joining the INDIA alliance. Vijayan is scared of BJP as he is in neck deep in numerous cases and due to these cases that they are unable to attack the BJP. They should oust the Kerala unit of the JD (S) from the cabinet and from the LDF,” Satheesan said.