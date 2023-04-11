Congress questions LIC's 'increased' holding in Adani Enterprises

On Tuesday, Ramesh said the increase in LIC holding took place at a time when the market value of Adani Enterprises' stock had fallen by almost 60 percent, even as LIC bought as many as 3.75 lakh shares in Adani Enterprises during the January-March 2023 quarter.



"Very clearly, LIC is being forced to use its policyholders' funds to bail out the PM's favourite business group which is under siege. This makes the constitution of a JPC all the more essential and urgent," Ramesh said in the statement.



The Congress and many opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani group in the wake of the Hindenburg report.



NCP leader Sharad Pawar, a Congress ally, recently said that the Supreme Court panel to look into the Hindenburg research report on the Adani group will be more effective instead of a parliamentary committee.



However, the Congress has defended the demand for a JPC.



The entire budget session of Parliament was almost washed out amid uproar by the Congress and other opposition parties on the Adani issue.