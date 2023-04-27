Congress questions Modi govt's 'silence' on recent Poonch attack

The Congress on Thursday questioned the Modi government's "silence" on the Poonch attack and cited several terror assaults in Jammu and Kashmir recently to accuse the Centre of endangering national security.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on April 20 after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said seven days have passed, but Prime Minster Narendra Modi has "not uttered a single word" of condolence on the Poonch terror attack for the five Indian Army soldiers but was seen cracking a rather crude joke about a "suicide of a girl" at a media event on Thursday.