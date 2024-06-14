NEET scam: PM Modi silent on 'Vyapam 2.0', says Congress

Sharpening its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party on Friday, 14 June, labelled the NEET scam 'Vyapam 2.0'.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused the NDA government of evading responsibility and criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) for attempting to cover up the issue in court.

Khera condemned the NTA's alleged efforts to minimise the gravity of the scam by granting grace marks to medical and engineering students affected by the time lost during the investigation.

"Now think to what level this government can stoop to cover up this matter," he said. "The name is NEET, but looking at the result, this process does not seem to be 'clean' or 'healthy' at all."

Khera added: "It is also unfortunate that today, be it the railway minister, education minister, home minister or the prime minister... no one wants to take accountability.

"During the UPA regime, resignations were handed in merely on the basis of allegations. Today, the minister smilingly accuses the citizens of the country that this is a 'motivated protest'."