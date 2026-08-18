Congress questions Pune prohibitory orders ahead of Rahul Gandhi programme

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Gunj’ event in Pune has encountered a fresh obstacle, with police imposing 14-day prohibitory orders across the city just four days before the programme scheduled for 22 August.

The Pune restrictions follow a series of hurdles faced by Gandhi’s student outreach events. In Kota, permission was denied, venues were changed and students were prevented from attending, while a free-entry music concert was organised next to the programme venue in Dehradun.

In Prayagraj, multiple venues were reportedly denied before sewage water flooded the ground selected for the event. The latest restrictions in Pune have intensified allegations that BJP-led governments are making repeated attempts to prevent Gandhi from engaging with students.

On Tuesday, 18th August, Pune Police imposed prohibitory orders across the city for 14 days from Tuesday, restricting public gatherings, processions and the burning of effigies ahead of religious festivals, potential protests thus directly impacting the Congress event.

The restrictions, issued under Sections 37(1), 37(2) and 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, will remain in force until August 31.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Dr Prashant Amrutkar cited law-and-order concerns linked to Eid-e-Milad, Narali Purnima and Rakshabandhan, as well as possible demonstrations, shutdowns and protests by political parties and social organisations.