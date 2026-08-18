Congress questions Pune prohibitory orders ahead of Rahul Gandhi programme
Police cited law-and-order concerns, while Pawan Khera pointed that the restrictions were intended to disrupt the ‘Chhatron Ki Gunj’ programme
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Gunj’ event in Pune has encountered a fresh obstacle, with police imposing 14-day prohibitory orders across the city just four days before the programme scheduled for 22 August.
The Pune restrictions follow a series of hurdles faced by Gandhi’s student outreach events. In Kota, permission was denied, venues were changed and students were prevented from attending, while a free-entry music concert was organised next to the programme venue in Dehradun.
In Prayagraj, multiple venues were reportedly denied before sewage water flooded the ground selected for the event. The latest restrictions in Pune have intensified allegations that BJP-led governments are making repeated attempts to prevent Gandhi from engaging with students.
On Tuesday, 18th August, Pune Police imposed prohibitory orders across the city for 14 days from Tuesday, restricting public gatherings, processions and the burning of effigies ahead of religious festivals, potential protests thus directly impacting the Congress event.
The restrictions, issued under Sections 37(1), 37(2) and 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, will remain in force until August 31.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Dr Prashant Amrutkar cited law-and-order concerns linked to Eid-e-Milad, Narali Purnima and Rakshabandhan, as well as possible demonstrations, shutdowns and protests by political parties and social organisations.
The order prohibits people from carrying explosives, weapons, stones or sticks. Loud sloganeering and the public display or burning of effigies and photographs of leaders have also been restricted.
Gatherings of five or more people for meetings or processions and public meetings cannot be held without prior permission from the Pune Police Commissioner.
The circulation of objectionable material is also prohibited. The order specifically restricts the creation and publication of social media reels featuring criminals if the content is intended to spread fear or issue threats.
Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the order was imposed to obstruct the programme. In a post on X, he described the restrictions as an “out-of-the-blue curfew” and claimed they marked the fourth attempt to block a Rahul Gandhi event.
Khera citing earlier instances in Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj insisted that the Pune programme would proceed.
The police order does not describe the restrictions as a curfew and allows public events to be held with prior approval.
Government officials performing official duties and security guards carrying lathis measuring up to 3.5 feet have been exempted.
Violations of the order will invite action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, police said.
With PTI inputs