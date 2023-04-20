Congress raises doubt over Centre's intent to provide legal guarantee to MSP

The Congress on Thursday expressed doubt over the BJP government's intention to grant legal guarantee to MSP on farm produce, alleging that the terms of reference of the committee set up in this regard have been diluted and it will not be able to fulfil the farmers' demand.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said at a press conference that farmers are getting deeper into debt due to the government's policies instead of their incomes being doubled by 2022, a promise made by the BJP that remains unfulfilled.

Citing several instances where the Centre's policies are "not favourable" to the farming community, Hooda said the dream shown by the government to double farmers' incomes has been shattered as they are not even getting the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.