Rajya Sabha voices concerns about growing hate speech in the country

After Congress Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, gave a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 regarding the rising instances of hate speeches in the country and about the harassment of journalists, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned all instances of hate speech.

Initially, Naidu disallowed the adjournment notices moved by Congress on the issues of hate speeches and price rise by the TMC members Nadimul Haque and Sushmita Dev. Naidu said they do come under the purview of Rule 267 to suspend the business of the House to discuss these topics. The Vice President said even if the Opposition members give such notices every day, unless it is ‘worth taking’, he will not take it up.

“Even the Leader of the Opposition cannot speak on the subject. He can only mention it,” said Naidu. However, Kharge was allowed to speak a couple of sentences on the matter.