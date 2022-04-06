Rajya Sabha voices concerns about growing hate speech in the country
Chairman Naidu did not allow the issue to be raised under rule 267 and even ordered expunging from records the references to the alleged call by the priest for the killing of a particular community
After Congress Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, gave a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 regarding the rising instances of hate speeches in the country and about the harassment of journalists, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned all instances of hate speech.
Initially, Naidu disallowed the adjournment notices moved by Congress on the issues of hate speeches and price rise by the TMC members Nadimul Haque and Sushmita Dev. Naidu said they do come under the purview of Rule 267 to suspend the business of the House to discuss these topics. The Vice President said even if the Opposition members give such notices every day, unless it is ‘worth taking’, he will not take it up.
“Even the Leader of the Opposition cannot speak on the subject. He can only mention it,” said Naidu. However, Kharge was allowed to speak a couple of sentences on the matter.
Highlighting the hate speech at the Hindu Mahapanchayat held in Delhi’s Burari on April 6, Kharge spoke about the Hindu leader who delivered a communal speech targeting Muslims. He pointed out the harassment of journalists working with The Hindustan Gazette, Newslaundry, The Quint and Article 14.
“I have given a notice under rule 267 regarding against minorities in the country. This is going on for long and swamijis are giving instigating speeches. Right from Haridwar to Delhi, one swami said that all Muslims should be butchered,” said Kharge.
At this point Naidu stopped Kharge from proceeding and stated that the community name would not be mentioned on record. Forcefully ending Kharge’s speech, Naidu said nobody should indulge in any hate speech against the people of the majority or minority community.
