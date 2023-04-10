Modi govt buying new spyware for Rs986 crores to target journalists and the Opposition: Congress

With an aim to replace Pegasus, the Modi government is planning to buy a new spyware by spending Rs986 crores of taxpayers' money, accused Congress.

The new spyware Cognit will be used to target journalists and the Opposition leaders, alleged Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"The two spies of this country don't have faith in anyone. Neither their own, nor the NGOs, the courts, the civil society, or the media. When they were in their own state (Gujarat), the way they used the police and the intelligence network for snooping is known to all. Now that they are here, they have continued to spy on people. They use crores of taxpayers' money on spyware and similar technology," Pawan Khera said.

"Has the Modi government now bought a new spyware to snoop, spy and surveil individuals and institutions?" asked the Congress media chairman.



Khera alleged that these institutions include – the opposition parties, NGOs, media houses, civil-rights activists, judiciary, Election Commission, and every other institution which protects democracy.