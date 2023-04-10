Modi govt buying new spyware for Rs986 crores to target journalists and the Opposition: Congress
Has the Modi government now bought new spyware to snoop, spy, and surveil individuals and institutions, asked Congress
With an aim to replace Pegasus, the Modi government is planning to buy a new spyware by spending Rs986 crores of taxpayers' money, accused Congress.
The new spyware Cognit will be used to target journalists and the Opposition leaders, alleged Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday while addressing a press conference in Delhi.
"The two spies of this country don't have faith in anyone. Neither their own, nor the NGOs, the courts, the civil society, or the media. When they were in their own state (Gujarat), the way they used the police and the intelligence network for snooping is known to all. Now that they are here, they have continued to spy on people. They use crores of taxpayers' money on spyware and similar technology," Pawan Khera said.
"Has the Modi government now bought a new spyware to snoop, spy and surveil individuals and institutions?" asked the Congress media chairman.
Khera alleged that these institutions include – the opposition parties, NGOs, media houses, civil-rights activists, judiciary, Election Commission, and every other institution which protects democracy.
Referring to a report published in a newspaper, Khera said that the Modi government has already bought the spyware equipment from 'Cognyte' –an alternative to 'Pegasus'.
"Cognyte regularly targeted journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition, and human rights activists around the world, without their knowledge, and collected intelligence on these people by manipulating them to reveal information and/or by compromising their devices and accounts," a US law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP had said about the Cognyte.
Asserting that through the Ministry of Defence, the Modi government has already bought some communication equipment from Pegasus alternative 'Cognyte', as the trade data reflects, Khera asked, "Is the Modi government in advanced stages of deliberations to finalise new spyware, which is lesser known, low key and not blacklisted by various foreign countries? Is it true that the Ministry of Defence has also started working for a 'Request for Proposal' (RFP) regarding the same?"
