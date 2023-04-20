Congress raises questions over CM Vijayan's 'secret' farewell to retiring Kerala HC CJ

"Not long ago when there was an adverse verdict against Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin case, all saw how the then retiring Chief Justice was given a mock send-off by the feeder organisations of the CPI(M). Taking that into account, Vijayan's present send-off shows that he has respect for the judiciary which is a welcome thing. But, Vijayan has to explain why and what was the reason for this kind of a secret send-off," said Satheesan.



Manikumar is set to retire from service on April 23.