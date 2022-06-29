Congress raises violence against its leaders in Tripura with EC, seeks probe

It is in the BJP's DNA to attack political opponents, he said, adding that the party should be renamed "Bharat Jalao Party or Bharatiya Gunda Party".



"Our office in Tripura has been attacked thrice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are silent, there can be only two reasons for it, either they are afraid to talk about it or it is happening at their behest," Kumar said.



"Unprecedented political violence has been perpetrated by the BJP in the last eight years. It should be termed Bharat Jalao Party or Bharatiya Gunda Party because the manner in which they are attacking their political opponents is concerning," he said.



The Congress delegation sought an independent probe by the EC into the recent post-poll violence. It also requested the poll panel to seek a report on FIRs not being registered where violence had taken place.



The Congress on Sunday alleged that its leaders and workers were attacked by "BJP goons" following the opposition party's win in the Agartala assembly bypoll and demanded that those guilty be brought to justice.