Congress recalls Netaji’s legacy on his birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to Netaji, describing him as an enduring inspiration for every Indian. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said Bose’s courage, unwavering resolve and brilliant leadership helped propel the nation forward on the path to independence. “His dedication to the nation will forever remain an inspiration for every Indian,” he said.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot remembered Netaji as a former president of the Indian National Congress and one of the tallest leaders of India’s freedom struggle. In a statement, Gehlot said Bose, along with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, infused new energy into the country’s youth and forcefully championed the demand for complete independence from British rule.

“Netaji was a symbol of fearlessness, courage and unwavering determination. His sacrifice and patriotism will continue to inspire generations and remain a guiding force for the country,” Gehlot said.

Born on 23 January 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a brilliant student who later gave up a promising career in the Indian Civil Services to join the freedom movement and the Indian National Congress. He rose rapidly within the party, becoming known for his radical views and firm demand for complete independence. Bose was elected Congress president in 1938 and 1939 but later resigned following ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders.

Bose’s birth anniversary is observed across the country as Parakram Diwas, commemorating his indomitable spirit and selfless contribution to India’s freedom struggle, and encouraging citizens — especially the youth — to uphold values of courage, resilience and national unity.

With agency inputs