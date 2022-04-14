Congress remembers Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Thursday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary saying he gave the country its strongest pillar of strength - the Constitution.



Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution"



The Congress said: "Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights & social justice. His life & actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world. On his birth anniversary, we celebrate the legacy of the man who gave India her Constitution. "