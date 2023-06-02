Congress reminds BJP of Advani praising Jinnah, forming govt with Muslim League in Bengal

Congress on Friday reminded the BJP of its veteran leader L.K. Advani hailing Jinnah as the "most secular" person during his Pakistan visit and the party taking Mohammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League's support to form the government in Bengal. The remarks followed BJP IT cell in charge Amit Malviya slamming former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for calling Kerala's Muslim League a "secular" party.



In a tweet, Malviya on Friday said, "Jinnah's Muslim League, the party responsible for India's partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a 'secular' party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here... It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad."



He was responding to Rahul Gandhi's comments made at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday.