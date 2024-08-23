Congress renews demand for nationwide caste census, BJP keeps mum

Gandhi argues that such a census would provide a clearer picture of the country's social fabric and help in formulating targeted welfare policies.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of neglecting the marginalised sections of society, stating, “They [BJP] have been counting the money received from their billionaire friends for the last 10 years. We will conduct a caste census to ‘X-ray‘ the country and ensure an equitable share for everyone.“

In the Budget Session earlier this year, Gandhi reinforced his commitment to the caste census by drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata.

“Just as Arjuna could see only the eye of the fish he was supposed to target, my focus remains solely on achieving a caste census,“ Rahul Gandhi had said.

It‘s notable that JDU chief Nitish Kumar, who was the first to advocate for a caste census, has now aligned with the BJP-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, neither the BJP nor the NDA has voiced support for the caste census. Both the government and the Sangh Parivar have remained conspicuously silent on the matter.

In fact, Shridhar Gadge, the Sah Sanghachalak of the Vidarbha region, questioned the need for a caste census last year. He argued that while it might offer political benefits to some, it would not be conducive to national unity.