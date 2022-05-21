Congress respects regional parties; will take them along in fight against BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing Congress leaders on May 15, Rahul Gandhi had said, "The BJP will talk about the Congress, its leaders and workers, but will not talk about regional parties. Because they know that regional parties have their place but they cannot defeat the BJP. Because they don't have an ideology."



"This fight of ideology is not easy. Regional parties cannot fight this battle, as this is a fight of ideology," The Congress leader also said, asserting that it is only the Congress that can fight this battle of ideologies.



His remarks drew sharp reactions from leaders of several opposition parties who hit back at Rahul Gandhi and attacked the Congress for not having a presence in many parts of the country.



In London, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the BJP, saying "We are now fighting the institutional structure of the Indian state which has been captured by an organisation and the only way for the Congress is to go to the masses."



"That's not just for the Congress but for all opposition parties," he said.



The former Congress chief said that as far as the Udaipur conclave is concerned, the issue is how does the Congress party now go back to its roots and starts moving into the masses.



The Congress leader also said the BJP has a "100 per cent control" over media, and communication and broad control over the institutional framework.



"We will not be able to match the funds they have, we will have to think of communication and funding in a completely new way. We have to think about an organisational structure that is much closer to the masses.



"We will have to think of a large-scale mass movement on issues like unemployment, prices and on regional matters," he said, adding the Congress will seek the support of regional parties for this.