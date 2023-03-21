Congress ridicules PM's scheduled visit to inaugurate Metro line in B'luru

He alleged that "on March 25, PM Modi will inaugurate a Metro Line from Nowhere to Nowhere" in Bengaluru. Once again it is a discontinuous, disjointed and disconnected Metro Line which will cause more problems to Bengalureans, than it will solve.



"The only yield will be a media event of the Prime Minister riding a standalone Metro that is disconnected from the existing Metro Line. It will also gravely endanger public safety."



PM Modi is, therefore, inaugurating a Metro Line between KR Puram to Whitefield. Needless to say, this is a standalone Metro Line unconnected to the existing Metro network on both sides i.e either on KR Puram Side or on Whitefield Side, he stated.