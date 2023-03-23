Congress ruled Rajasthan becomes the first state in the country to guarantee right to health

Congress ruled Rajasthan has passed a landmark Right to Health Bill (RTH) on Tuesday that gives every resident of the state “the right to free consultation, drugs, diagnostics and emergency care at all public hospitals”.

Private hospitals that have been allotted land by the state government at concessionary costs, will not be able to charge the emergency patient.

Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the Bill was a major welfare step aimed at protecting the interests of the poor. Meena said the Gehlot government would reimburse the expenses to the health care provider if a patient was unable to pay the requisite charges after emergency care.

Political watchers say that the Bill’s provisions are consistent with several Supreme Court verdicts that have affirmed that the Right to Health is a key part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.