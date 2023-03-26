Congress 'satyagraha' in support of Rahul Gandhi begins in Rajasthan

The Congress' Rajasthan unit on Sunday began its day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" here in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and several other leaders are taking part in the protest at the Collectorate Circle.

The Congress has announced plans for a day-long satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.