Congress Plenary Session: Ready for CWC election but Steering Committee will decide, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Thursday said all preparations are in place for holding the CWC polls in case party president Mallikarjun Kharge-led steering committee decides in favour of having the elections for seats in the party's top decision-making body.

Mallikarjun Kharge-led steering committee will meet at 10 am on February 24, the first day of the party's 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh said.

"The steering committee will decide on it tomorrow. This matter will certainly come up during the steering committee meeting."

He, however, added that the steering committee will decide as per the party's constitution.