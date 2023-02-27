Congress says committed to 33 pc reservation in legislatures, Parliament for women

The Congress has said it is committed to 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and Parliament, promising that it would strive to pass the legislation -- ensuring that it is an "inclusive reservation" -- to see young women from the backward, Dalit and tribal communities are elected.

In its youth, education and employment resolution adopted at the 85th plenary session here, the Congress said sexual violence also takes communal and casteist shades.

"The cruelly raped Bilkis Bano is still fighting for justice and the young Dalit women raped and murdered in Kathua, Unnao, Hathras and in other places are fighting the arduous battle for justice and to smash the impunity our society offers to people who indulge in sexual violence on minority and oppressed women," the party resolution said.