Congress seeks clarity from government on caste census

The Congress on Monday pressed the Narendra Modi government to clarify if the upcoming nationwide census will include a caste census, following the BJP-led Centre’s extension of the tenure of the registrar-general and census commissioner. The extension of the registrar-general's tenure has sparked speculation that the general census may be conducted soon.

While a notification has been issued, the Congress has raised critical questions that remain unanswered. In a social media post, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh highlighted two unresolved issues: whether the census will include a caste count, and how it may affect the representation of states in Parliament.

These are longstanding issues for the Congress, underscored in recent months by Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has made the caste census a key plank of his political agenda.

Ramesh noted that the census, delayed since 2021, is now likely to take place soon. However, he raised concerns about what this census will entail, particularly regarding caste data.

Historically, each census since 1951 has counted Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, but a broader caste census has not been included in post-Independence enumerations.