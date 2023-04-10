Congress seeks EC intervention against tenders by BJP govt worth Rs 16,000 crore in poll-bound K'taka

"These tenders worth a staggering Rs 16,000 crore (approximately) are, we submitted, a direct and blatant attempt to influence the outcome of the state election. As a result, we prayed before the EC that these be scrutinised, the offending individuals penalised and the same, at the very least, be injuncted until the conclusion of the election," the party said.



"In the office of the CEO, there are people who have been serving for more than six years and still continue in their offices. This is a violation of the EC's guidelines which state that officers are to be changed after every three years to prevent any appearance of bias. The Congress has submitted a list of all such officers and asked for the rule to be enforced," the Congress leaders said.



The leaders who met the chief election commissioner and election commissioners include former Union minister Salman Khurshid, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Pratap Bajwa, Rajya Sabha MP Nasser Hussain, AICC secretary Pranav Jha, and AICC Media Department secretary Vineet Punia.