Congress seeks polls to J-K urban local bodies, PRIs under single election authority

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to hold urban local body and Panchayati Raj Institution polls under separate election authorities.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani, in a letter to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, demanded holding the elections to municipal corporations and other urban local bodies under the state election commission, like those of panchayats, as mandated by 74th amendment of the Constitution.

"The Congress has taken exception to the exercise for the conduct of ULB (urban local body) elections being undertaken without the superintendence and control of the (state election) commission, which is a clear violation of the 74th constitutional amendment," he said.

It is surprising that elections to rural panchayats are being conducted by the state election commission while those to urban local bodies will be under the chief electoral officer, the Congress leader said and called it "illegal and against the spirit of the Constitution".