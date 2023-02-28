Congress seeks re-poll in some polling booths in 2 Assembly seats of Nagaland

Congress on Monday petitioned the Election Commission, seeking a re-poll in some polling booths of two assembly seats of Nagaland, citing reports of alleged booth capturing by certain individuals.

In a letter to the Election Commission, AICC in-charge of Nagaland Ajoy Kumar referred to reports in a section of the media about alleged booth capturing and tampering of EVMs in Aolengden and Tizit assembly constituencies.

"The issue relates to polling booths being captured by certain individuals; polling agents being forced to vacate their station; and voters being blocked from casting their votes in the respective polling booths in (a) 26 Assembly Constituency – Aolengden and post poll EVMs being tampered in (b) 41 Assembly Constituency – Tizit, during the ongoing day of polling of the Legislative Assembly Elections in Nagaland," Kumar said in the letter.