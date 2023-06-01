Congress set to restore Indira Canteens in Karnataka
Out of the 175 Indira Canteens set up in the city in 2017, only 163 are operational. BBMP is also hoping to build 50 new canteens in other wards of Bengaluru
The Congress government in Karnataka is set to restart the Indira Canteens, which provides food to the poor and marginalised at subsidised rates across the state. It serves breakfast for ₹5 while lunch and dinner is served for ₹10.
Several canteens closed down during the pandemic due to lack of funds or had halted dinner services. Of the 175 Indira Canteens set up in the city in 2017, only 163 are currently operational.
The Siddaramaiah-led government is making preparations to make all of them operational.
With an intention to revive it, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) held a virtual meeting. In the meeting held by Tushar Girinath, chief commissioner of BBMP, on Wednesday, with zonal commissioners and other officials, it was decided to submit a report about the present condition of the canteens.
During the meeting, officials discussed revamping existing canteens and expanding the menu to establish new canteens in additional wards. Officials have been directed to get these canteens cleaned and also to appoint pourakarmikas (civic workers) to dispose of the garbage.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his first press conference after winning the election earlier this month, had said he would revive the neglected Indira Canteens. He promised to restart the canteens within a month.
The twelve canteens were closed as the BBMP struggled to maintain operations due to a lack of funds over the years. The BBMP also established 24 mobile Indira canteens to address the lack of space, but 18 of them shut down in 2022 due to a lack of patronage.
The BBMP has created a breakfast, lunch and dinner menus focusing on nutrition and quantity. The body said the menu at the Indira Canteen will be changed daily and Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal and Idlis among other items will be served for breakfast.
According to news reports, KV Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), confirmed that the body has submitted a proposal to the state government regarding its plan and cost estimates to ensure quality food is served in all the canteens.
BBMP is also hoping to build 50 new canteens in other wards in the city. Tenders will also be floated to build new canteens.
During its election campaign in Karnataka, Congress promised to bring back the canteen if they were voted back in power. The canteen was started during the previous Congress government and is part of Siddaramaiah’s legacy in the state but was stopped after BJP came into power.
In 2019, BBMP budget had not earmarked any funds for the Indira Canteens and neither did the state budget. In the year 2017-18, the fund allocation was ₹100 crore. In 2018-19, ₹145 crore were earmarked for the canteens in 2018–19, but only ₹115 crore was released by the government.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines