Congress set to restore Indira Canteens in Karnataka

The Congress government in Karnataka is set to restart the Indira Canteens, which provides food to the poor and marginalised at subsidised rates across the state. It serves breakfast for ₹5 while lunch and dinner is served for ₹10.

Several canteens closed down during the pandemic due to lack of funds or had halted dinner services. Of the 175 Indira Canteens set up in the city in 2017, only 163 are currently operational.

The Siddaramaiah-led government is making preparations to make all of them operational.

With an intention to revive it, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) held a virtual meeting. In the meeting held by Tushar Girinath, chief commissioner of BBMP, on Wednesday, with zonal commissioners and other officials, it was decided to submit a report about the present condition of the canteens.